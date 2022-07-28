Court convicts 18 accused incl then public servants, borrowers for causing loss of Rs 13.21 lakhs to bank

The Special Judge, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, Visakhapatnam has sentenced 18 accused including eight public servants and 10 borrowers to rigorous imprisonment and has imposed a combined fine of Rs 2,90,000/- in a case of causing loss to the bank.

The official statement by the investigative agency stated that those sentenced include Gourigoll Obulesu, then Branch Manager, Anantha Grameena Bank (renamed as Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank), Peddapappur Branch, Anantapur District to undergo 3 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 54,000/-; Dwibashimedha Dakshinamurthy, then Officer (Advances), Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank to undergo 3 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.40,000/-; Chakala Basava Raju, the then Clerk-cum-Cashier, Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Peddapappur Branch, Anantapur District to undergo 3 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.26,000/-;

Talari Lava Kumar, then Panchayat Secretary, Garladinne Village, Peddapappur Mandal, Ananapur District to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.48,000/-; Adiviraju Vasudava Rao, then Panchayat Secretary, Cheemavagulapalli and i/c. Pasaluru Village, Peddapappur Mandal to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-; Marati Subhanji Rao, then Panchayat Secretary, Tabjula Village and i/c. Chinnayekkaluru Village, Peddapappur Mandal to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-.

Ramannagari Chalapati Naidu, then Panchayat Secretary, Dharmapuram Village, Peddapappur Mandal to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-; Singamala Mohd. Yousuf, then Mandal Revenue Officer, Peddapappur Mandal to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-; Bandimekula Obulesu to undergo 2 years rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-; Tippireddy Konda Reddy to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-; Dudakula Babu to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-; Diddekunta Ramakrishna to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-;

Diddekunta Ramakrishna to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-; Gorthi Ramesh to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.8,000/-; Bindela Pratap Reddy to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.16,000/-; Balireddy Kesava Reddy to undergo 2 years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 8,000/-; B. Vishwanatha Reddy to undergo 1 year rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.10,000 and Balireddy Raja Reddy to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 8,000/-.

CBI had registered the case on the allegations that Public Servants of Anantha Grameena Bank(renamed as Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank), Peddappur Branch, Anantapur District(Anthra Pradesh) had entered into a conspiracy with each other and with borrowers and the revenue officials in the matter of sanction and disbursement of crop loans in the names of borrowers/fictious persons. The accused accepted fake and forged revenue records and thus caused loss to the tune of Rs 13,21,000/- to the Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Peddapappur Branch, Anantapur District.

After investigation, chargesheet was filed against the said accused before the Competent Court.

The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

( With inputs from ANI )

