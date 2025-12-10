Court defers hearing on ED plea for Sabarimala gold heist case records

Kollam (Kerala), Dec 10 A vigilance court in Kerala's Kollam on Wednesday again deferred the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate’s petition seeking access to key records in the Sabarimala gold theft case after the prosecution sought more time to submit written objections on behalf of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on December 17.

The ED had approached the court seeking vital documents, including the FIR, remand report, statements of the accused, and other related records, to probe the alleged money-laundering angle linked to the high-profile gold theft case.

In its petition, the central agency has contended that the case falls under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and that it has the legal authority to investigate the financial trail and attach properties linked to the offence.

However, the SIT has strongly opposed the move, maintaining that the investigation is being conducted in a confidential manner and that sharing the documents at this stage could adversely affect the probe.

The prosecution submitted that additional time was required to place formal, written objections before the court.

The ED moved the Vigilance Court following directions from a division bench of the High Court, which had earlier observed that a decision on handing over the documents should be taken only after hearing the government’s version as well.

With both sides sticking to their respective positions, the court has deferred the matter to December 17, when it is expected to take a call after considering the prosecution’s objections and the ED’s insistence on accessing the records for its parallel financial investigation.

In the Sabarimala gold heist case, the SIT has arrested two former Travancore Devasom Board Presidents, A.Padmakumar and N.Vasu, both of them close aides of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, three others, including a serving official of the Board, as well as the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti.

