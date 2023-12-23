Court directs ED to file reply on Daud Nasir's bail plea in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case

New Delhi, Dec 23 A Delhi court on Saturday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on the bail application of Daud Nasir, who is currently in custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of staff for the Delhi Waqf Board.

Special judge Rakesh Syal of Rouse Avenue Court mandated the ED to file a response by the next date of the hearing, scheduled for January 5, 2024.

Two other accused, Zeeshan Haider and Javed Imam Siddiqui, also have pending bail applications before the court, and all three will be heard on the same date.

Nasir's bail plea, presented by advocate Manish Baidwan, argues that there are proceeds of crime in the main scheduled offence committed by Amanatullah Khan, and questions the basis for registering a case against Nasir.

The plea contests the evidentiary value of the diary mentioned by the applicant.

The ED contends that the money laundering case involves the sale and purchase of land amounting to Rs 13.40 crore, alleging that the transaction includes proceeds of crime.

The agency claims that the accused were involved in a case concerning the sale and purchase of property with ill-gotten money from Amanatullah Khan. The ED argued that in the transaction, ill-gotten money was used, and Rs 4 crore was paid in cash.

