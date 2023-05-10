Court directs jail authorities to produce gangster Vijay Mann through VC after he alleges conspiracy to kill

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday directed the jail authorities to produce Gangster Vijay Mann of Gogi Gang before the court through video conferencing after he alleged there was a conspiracy to kill him.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria directed the jail authorities to produce him through video conferencing from the jail itself.

The gangster had approached the court alleging a conspiracy by rivals to kill him. It was stated in the petition that the applicant received threats from the inmates that the applicant will be killed while he is produced before the court.

He also sought a direction from the court to authorities to increase his security in view of the recent incident in which the rival gang members of the Gogi Gang killed Tillu Tajpuria.

The court extended the judicial custody of Vijay Mann, Rohit alias Moi and Deepak Boxer till May 24 in a case lodged under Passport Act by the Delhi Police. All the accused were produced through video conferencing from court lock up.

Vijay Mann is also an accused in an MCOCA case pending before the Special judge Shailendra Malik. A similar application is also filed and the report from the Delhi police is awaited. The matter is listed on May 15.

Advocates Deepak Sharma and Virender Mual submitted before the court that an appropriate direction may be given to increase the security of the applicant while producing him before the court.

It was also submitted that the security of high risk given to the applicant has been lifted off without any justifiable reason or cause and the applicant is taken to court from jail and vice versa in a normal jail van with other inmates. Only a single police official was assigned to accompany the applicant while he was produced before the court.

As per the prosecution, the accused is shown to be a member of the Gogi gang, which is factually wrong but the rival gang members of the Gogi gang are hatching a conspiracy to eliminate the present applicant, the plea said.

The counsels for the accused also submitted that in fact, at the time of production of the applicant before the Court, the applicant received threats pertaining to life from the other inmates who were lodged in the lock-up of the court that the applicant will be murdered during his production in the court.

It was also submitted that the applicant is being watched on, each and every date of hearing before the Court by some unknown persons and those persons are keeping a close eye on the applicant while the applicant was being taken for and from the lock-up of Patiala House Court to the courtroom.

It was also submitted that even during the incarceration, the applicant is always been warned by the other inmates regarding the conspiracies which were being hatched by his rivals with the object to eliminate him while he is being produced before the Court.

The plea also stated that recently, the rival gang members attacked and succeeded to kill an inmate prisoner in Tihar Jail, which clearly indicates that in the present facts even in the jail the applicant's life is in danger.

It was submitted by the counsel Deepak Sharma that Court may issue directions to the jail authorities to produce the applicant only through Video Conferencing, as the applicant is in high-risk ward and is constantly receiving threats from the rival gang members and inmates.

It was also prayed to direct the authorities concerned to bring the applicant in a high-risk security van while production for and fro from jail to court room if required and under video surveillance.

