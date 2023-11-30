Court gives 10 more days to ASI to submit Gyanvapi survey report

Varanasi (UP), Nov 30 The Varanasi court on Thursday granted 10 more days to the ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey and submit report, said Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav.

The ASI had sought three weeks’ time to submit the report, citing technical delays, but the Mosque committee opposed this.

The court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha passed the order on ASI's plea seeking three weeks' time for submitting the Gyanvapi survey report. The ASI had filed the plea on November 28.

The court completed the hearing on the plea on November 29.

“After taking into consideration all the facts, I find it proper to grant 10 days more time to the ASI to file the report in the court. This court expects that within the provided time, the ASI shall positively file the report and will not seek further time,” standing government counsel Amit Kumar, who filed the plea on behalf of the ASI, quoted judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha as saying in the order.

The court has fixed December 11 as the next date of hearing.

