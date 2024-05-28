Court issues summons to Delhi minister Atishi in BJP leader's defamation case

New Delhi, May 28 A court here on Tuesday issued summons to Delhi minister Atishi in a defamation case filed by BJP state unit media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Kapoor's lawsuit alleges that Atishi falsely claimed the BJP had approached Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders with offers of Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore each to switch parties.

However, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal of the Rouse Avenue Courts found no prima facie case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, thereby refraining from summoning him.

"Therefore, in view of the above discussion, there exist sufficient grounds to summon accused Atishi Marlena u/s 500 IPC. Accordingly, issue summons to accused Ms Atishi Marlena for offence u/s 500 IPC on filing of PF and RC as per rules," the ACMM said.

Kapoor's defamation case stems from allegations by Kejriwal and Atishi that the BJP was attempting to poach AAP MLAs whenever the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated AAP leaders. He claimed these allegations were unsubstantiated and were made to distract attention from the Delhi excise policy case.

The lawsuit references a tweet by Kejriwal on January 27, alleging the BJP contacted seven AAP MLAs and offered Rs 25 crore each to defect, and Atishi reiterating similar claims and a press conference on April 2. Kapoor asserts that these statements were tactics to divert attention from allegations against Atishi in the case.

