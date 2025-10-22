Court nixes bail pleas, sends Durgapur gang-rape accused to judicial custody; TI parade on Oct 24

Kolkata, Oct 22 A Durgapur court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the four accused in the gang-rape of a second-year medical student and sent them to judicial custody. It also ordered the Test Identification (TI) parade of all the accused on October 24.

Four of the six arrested accused were produced before the judge on Wednesday afternoon and the judge ordered five-days' judicial custody of the four accused.

On Tuesday, two other accused in the same case were produced before the court which had similarly rejected their bail plea and sent them to judicial custody as well.

The court has also ordered the TI parade of all the accused on October 24, after which all six accused will be produced before the court on October 27 when their judicial custody ends.

On the other hand, the court on Wednesday also checked the WhatsApp chats of the victim and her classmate. Public Prosecutor Bibhas Chatterjee said, "There is no more confusion in this case. Those who are really involved will be punished. The court heard the statements of two people on Tuesday. The applications of the remaining four people were heard today. However, the government has opposed their bail application."

He further said that the victim's classmate, who was arrested, claimed that he was not involved in the crime in any way. "However we have given a lot of information to the court. We hope that the case will be decided soon," said Chatterjee.

Sources said, the police have added several sections against two of the six accused people in the case.

Earlier, a case was registered against the six arrested people under sections of gangrape, criminal conspiracy, common intention and extortion by force of money, property or benefit by intimidation. According to police sources, in addition to those sections, sections of extortion, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman have been added against two of them.

On October 10, the second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by five people in a forested area outside a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police earlier arrested all five accused in the case. The police said that only one person was involved in the physical sexual assault of the medical student. Later, the police arrested the male friend of the victim. The male friend was arrested after investigators found inconsistencies in his response during interrogation.

