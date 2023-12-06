Court orders personal appearance of ED's Special Director in 2020 Delhi riots money laundering case

New Delhi, Dec 6 In a stern response to the continuous absence of prosecution lawyers in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a Delhi court has ordered the personal appearance of the anti-money laundering agency's Special Director.

The case in question involves former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused of laundering substantial sums through shell or dummy companies to allegedly fuel protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and incite communal riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat expressed dissatisfaction as the investigating officer (IO) failed to attend the hearing, and no representative from the prosecution appeared.

The court had previously directed the ED to provide an advance copy of its reply to an application filed by Hussain, a directive that went unfulfilled.

Judge Rawat remarked: "Previously also, there was non-appearance on behalf of the prosecution in the court to file a reply and supply of application/judgments/arguments."

Despite assurances that such incidents would not recur, the judge said that it had happened again. Consequently, the court has ordered the Special Director of the Directorate of Enforcement to appear in person on the next hearing scheduled for December 8.

Additionally, the court has directed the physical production of Tahir Hussain during the hearing.

