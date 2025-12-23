Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw case in Dadri Akhlaq lynching; next hearing on Jan 6

Greater Noida, Dec 23 In a significant development, a court in Greater Noida on Tuesday rejected the Uttar Pradesh government’s plea seeking withdrawal of prosecution against the accused in the long-pending Dadri Akhlaq lynching case, asserting that the application was neither legally sustainable nor in the interest of justice.

The fast-track court at Surajpur, which is hearing the case related to the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Bisahra village of Dadri, dismissed the prosecution’s application after examining the facts placed before it.

The court observed that no convincing grounds had been presented to justify withdrawal of the case and made it clear that the trial would continue against all the accused.

With the rejection of the government’s plea, the court directed that regular proceedings in the sensitive case be carried forward without delay.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the court ordered that the case be heard on a day-to-day basis to ensure an expeditious trial.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for January 6.

Taking a strict view on witness safety, the court also issued directions to the Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Greater Noida, to provide immediate and adequate security to any witness who expresses apprehension or seeks protection.

The court underlined that witnesses must be able to depose freely and without fear, stressing that a fair and fearless atmosphere is essential for the delivery of justice.

The Akhlaq lynching case, which erupted into a nationwide social and political controversy, has remained under judicial scrutiny for several years.

The killing of Mohammad Akhlaq over allegations of cow slaughter had triggered widespread outrage and intense debate across the country.

With the court refusing to halt the prosecution, attention is now focused on the January 6 hearing, which is expected to shape the next phase of proceedings in this closely watched case.

