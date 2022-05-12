Court rejects petition seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal

A petition has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking directives to the Archaeological Survey of India to open 22 rooms inside the Taj Mahal in Agra to find out whether Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there.

The petition was heard before a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court today. The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court rejected the petition and said that, Today you have filed a petition to see 22 rooms in the Taj Mahal tomorrow you would seek permission to enter the judge's chamber.

The petition was heard before a bench of Justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi today. The petitioners' lawyers said that the citizens of the country have a right to know the truth about the Taj Mahal. We requested information under the Right to Information Act. However, that information was not provided. If an object is hidden in the Taj Mahal, it should be reported to the public. The petitioner said that it is not our issue who owns the land of Taj Mahal but what is in this closed room.

The High Court said, "You should do MA first, then pass the NET exam and qualify for JRF and do research on this subject. The bench also directed the petitioner to appeal to the court if any university barred him from conducting research. The High Court also asked, "Do you not know who built the Taj Mahal? What is the age of the Taj Mahal? Are we sitting here to know who built it?" The court also said that the process of filing a public interest litigation should not be ridiculed."