Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal's 'medical' bail plea for June 5; CM to head back to jail on Sunday

New Delhi, June 1 A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the interim bail plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking seven days' bail on medical grounds in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam in the national capital.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court said the order would be pronounced on June 5.

Solicitor General of India (SGI), Tushar Mehta, and Additional Solicitor General (ASG), S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued that the bail plea was not maintainable as they criticised CM Kejriwal's conduct, citing 'misuse' of interim bail for campaigning.

Kejriwal's defence led by senior advocate N. Hariharan claimed that the interim bail plea was necessitated due to his aggravated diabetes and other health issues.

The ED contended that Kejriwal's medical tests could be conducted in jail as it accused him of trying to evade surrender.

On Thursday, the court issued a notice to ED seeking its response on Kejriwal’s regular bail plea in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Judge Baweja also sought the agency’s reply to his plea seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds.

ASG Raju had sought additional time to file a response.

Raju had argued that Kejriwal did not disclose critical information and that the ED needed to bring these issues to the court's attention.

“He is not in custody. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail. He is campaigning in Punjab today. His health did not hinder him from campaigning. He moves the bail on the last date so that we get very little time. His conduct doesn't entitle him to any orders today,” Raju had contended.

On May 10, Kejriwal was ordered to be released from Tihar Jail on interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court in view of the ongoing general elections. He has to surrender before the prison authorities on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court registry refused to accept the application moved by Kejriwal seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail to undergo medical examinations, including a PET-CT scan.

The SC registry said that the top court had already reserved its verdict in the matter and the application seeking a seven-day extension has no connection with the main petition.

As the SC had allowed him to move the trial court to obtain regular bail, the application is not maintainable, it added.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that Kejriwal's health has deteriorated since he was arrested in the excise police case, stating that he lost 7 kg of his weight and his Ketone levels are also very high, indicating a serious medical disorder.

The party also said that the Chief Minister required to undergo medical tests for which seven days were needed.

