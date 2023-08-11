Court sends key accused in Srijan scam Rajni Priya to judicial custody till Aug 21 

Patna, Aug 11 A Special CBI court in Patna on Friday sent Rajni Priya, a key accused in the Rs 1,000 crore Srijan scam, to judicial custody till August 21.

Rajini Priya was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and taken to Patna on the transit remand.

The accused would be housed in Beur central jail in Patna.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 4 FIRs in connection with the Srijan scam of Bihar wherein officials and Srijan women development cooperative committee were allegedly involved in a scam to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore between 2007 to 2017.

According to an official of CBI, the amounts were withdrawn from Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Indian Bank of Bhagalpur branch.

The officials of Bank of Baroda RP road branch, Indian bank Patal road branch, bank of India Triveni apartment branch, Srijan women development cooperative committee (SWDCC) and district welfare association of Bhagalpur are facing charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery.

The CBI started the inquiry on August 25, 2017 and 27 people were chargesheeted in this case.

Among 27, twelve of them have already been arrested and lodged in jail.

Rajini Priya is one of the main accused of this scam.

She along with her husband Amit Kumar, former IAS officer KP Ramaiya were declared fugitive since the FIR was registered against them in Kotwali police station in Bhagalpur.

Amit Kumar and KP Ramaiya are still on the run and agencies have failed to trace them.

