Court takes cognisance of ED charge sheets against suspended CBI judge Sudhir Parmar

Chandigarh, Feb 21 A special PMLA court on Wednesday took cognisance of the charge sheets filed against suspended CBI judge Sudhir Parmar in a bribery case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last year chargesheeted Parmar for alleged money laundering linked to a bribery case. The agency had filed the primary charge sheet on August 11, 2023 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on October 6, 2023 against 10 persons, including the suspended judge.

The ED had initiated its investigation into the bribery charges against the judge and other accused based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). It launched the probe to establish the ‘proceeds of crime’, which reportedly got siphoned off to Parmar's relatives’ bank accounts.

According to the ED probe, Parmar received illegal gratification to the tune of about Rs 7 crore from the owners-cum-promoters of IREO Group and M3M Group for extending ‘undue favour’ to them.

The real-estate giants facilitated the illegal gratification to the judge in the form of cash as well as loan into the bank accounts of his relatives without any documentation.

The agency had also apprehended five persons over illegal transfer of money into the accounts of the accused.

Following the big disclosures in the case, the agency had also arrested Parmar along with some top officials of the real-estate firms.

