Court takes cognizance of charge sheet against 5 accused including owner in Mundka fire incident

Tees Hazari Court on Friday took cognizance of the charge sheet against five accused filed by the Delhi Police in May 13 Mundka Fire incident that happened in the national capital. In this incident, 27 people were killed after the fire broke out in a building in the Mundka area.

Metropolitan magistrate Udita Jain Garg took the cognizance filed against the five accused persons including owner Manish Lakda, his wife Sunita Lakda, his mother Sushila Lakda, and tenants Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal.

After taking cognizance, the court supplied a copy of the charge sheet to the accused persons and listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

Accused Manish Lakda, Harish and Varun were produced in Court from judicial custody on Friday.

The Court has issued production warrants to jail authorities to produce Manish, harish, and Varun on the next date of hearing.

The Court has issued summons to Sunita Lakda and Sushila Lakda directing them to appear before the court. They were not arrested during the investigation.

Delhi police invoked sections 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (Attempt to culpable homicide), 420 (Cheating), 467( forgery), 468(Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(using forge documents as genuine), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charge sheet has over 4,000 pages and included 14 annexures and documents.

Delhi Police on August 8, filed the charge sheet against the building owner, his wife and mother, and two tenants.

Lakda and his tenants were sent to judicial custody on May 18 after the police interrogation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor