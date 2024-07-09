Court takes cognizance of ED's complaint filed against CM Kejriwal, AAP

New Delhi, July 9 A court here on Tuesday took cognizance of the supplementary prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Taking cognizance, special judge Kaveri Baweja issued a production warrant for Kejriwal for July 12.

On May 17, the federal anti-money laundering agency filed its eighth chargesheet before the Rouse Avenue Court, formally naming AAP and its national convenor as accused.

Last week, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the CBI on a bail plea filed by the AAP supremo in connection with the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

On June 26, CM Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI when produced before the Rouse Avenue Court. Subsequently, he was sent to three-day CBI custody for interrogation.

Permission was granted to the CBI to produce CM Kejriwal in the special court after he was grilled by the agency in Tihar Jail.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court stayed a trial court's order granting bail to CM Kejriwal in a money laundering case, saying that the documents and arguments were not appreciated by the trial court.

