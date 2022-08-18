Court’s decision will be final: Tejwashi on Kartikeya Singh row

Patna, Aug 18 Amid clamour in the state's political arena over issuance of arrest warrant against Law Minister Kartikeya Singh a.k.a. Kartik Master, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the court's decision will be final, and his party will accept it.

"Kartikeya Singh's lawyers have clarified that no case was registered against him. The entire controversy has been created by the BJP and certain media groups. The FIR was registered in the police station but his name was not there in it which has already been clarified," Tejashwi said.

"The BJP leaders have no issue to raise in the public. Hence, they are creating propaganda against our leaders. After the chief minister announced 20 lakh jobs, the leaders of BJP are facing an uncomfortable situation. We are focusing on work. The decision of the court will be the final and we will accept it. Based on the allegation of BJP, we will not take action against the minister," Tejashwi said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: "We are looking into it."

Kartikeya Singh is facing charges of kidnapping and an FIR was registered against him in 2014.

An arrest warrant was issued against him by sub-divisional court, Danapur on August 12 and he was asked to surrender before court till August 16.

However, Kartikeya Singh, instead of surrendering in the court, took oath as Cabinet minister in the Raj Bhawan.

Madhusudan Sharma, his lawyer, claimed that his name was not registered in the FIR. "The victim named Rajiv Ranjan, in his statement under section 164, took the name of Kartikeya Singh who was present on the road when the kidnapping took place in 2014," Sharma said.

"I have already said everything in this matter. I was not involved in any case. There is no need to repeat the statement again," Kartikeya Singh said.

