COVID-19: 23-yr-old woman tests positive for Omicron in Dehradun

A 23-year-old woman who had returned from Scotland has tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron, said Dr Tripti Bahuguna, Director General of Health on Wednesday.

Bahuguna further said that the woman, who is a resident of Kanwli Road, Dehradun, reached India from Scotland on December 8 at Indira Gandhi Airport, whose sample was tested at the airport and the RTPCR report was negative.

On the same evening, she reached Dehradun with her parents by car, said Director-General of Health.

The Director-General further informed that on December 11, a sample was taken from her for testing. According to the report, the woman's sample has been found positive on December 12, after which she was isolated at home.

She has been asked by the District IDSP Unit to stay in home isolation for 14 days and follow the strict instructions of home isolation.

India has so far reported over 200 cases of the new variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

According to the Union Health Ministry's COVID bulletin issued earlier in the day, 213 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).

( With inputs from ANI )

