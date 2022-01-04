COVID-19: Attendance of govt employees below under-secretary level restricted to 50%

The central government has once again taken precautionary measures against the growing number of covid patients in the country. The central government has limited the attendance of staff in their departments from under secretary level to junior level to 50 per cent. Other employees are instructed to work from home. Officers and staff are also instructed to work in different shifts. The central government has taken this decision against the backdrop of overcrowding in the office. Divyang, pregnant woman, has been asked to work from home. Also, an employee whose home is in the containment zone is barred from entering the office. The central government's decision has led to restrictions on staff attendance. According to the Health Ministry, 33,750 cases of corona virus have been detected in the last 24 hours and 123 patients have died.

According to the order, disabled employees and pregnant women are exempted from coming to the office. Central government officials and employees will work from 9 am to 5.30 am and from 10 am to 6.30 am. Meetings will be held by video conference whenever possible. Employees attending the office are required to wear a mask. It has also been said that sanitation and social distancing should be observed from time to time.