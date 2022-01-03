COVID-19: Dehradun vaccinates 8,000 children on first day of vaccination campaign for 15-18 yr olds

Dehradun administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 8,000 children aged 15-18, providing a total of 8,500 vaccination doses during a vaccination campaign in the district on Monday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 15-18 years at Sanatan Dharma Inter College in Dehradun.

The District Magistrate directed the Chief Medical Officer to vaccinate the teenagers in the district as soon as possible, as well as to complete this work by running a campaign for the adults due to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

The District Magistrate has also instructed all the Deputy District Magistrates and Police Officers including the Magistrate in the city to make use of masks and follow the rules of social distancing in their respective areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

