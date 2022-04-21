COVID-19: Delhi govt to offer free booster doses to all eligible beneficiaries

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi govt on Thursday said it will provide free COVID booster doses to all eligible beneficiaries of 18 to 59 years age group in all the government Covid vaccination centres. Earlier this month, the city government had said that the precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at the government hospitals.

The move from the government comes as the national capital is witnessing a sudden upsurge in coronavirus cases and a rise in positivity rate. Recently, the Central government also started the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres. As per the guidelines from the Centre, those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for the booster dose.

