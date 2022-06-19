COVID-19: Delhi logs 1,530 new cases, positivity rate at 8.41 pc

Delhi reported 1,530 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Sunday.

The national capital recorded 5,542 active cases.

The bulletin said that 3,88,76,508 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 37,501 persons were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours.

A positivity rate of 8.41 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours and the country's total COVID-19 active cumulative positive cases stood at 19,22,089.

The city reported 1,104 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 18,90,315.

Three people succumbed to the disease in the capital city during the period, taking the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi to 26,232.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

On Saturday, the country crossed the 13,000-mark for the first time after more than three months with India reporting 13,216 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, India's COVID infection count has surged to 43,296,692 since March 2020 when the pandemic emerged in the country.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a 'five-fold Strategy'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor