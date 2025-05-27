COVID-19: Elderly, people with co-morbidities must wear masks, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, May 27 As Karnataka recorded 80 COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that the elderly and people with co-morbidities must wear masks as a precautionary measure.

He was speaking to the media after paying floral tribute to the statue and portrait of the late Prime Minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on the occasion of his death anniversary, near the east gate of Vidhana Soudha.

Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said that precautionary measures were discussed during a meeting on Monday.

"We must be prepared for all scenarios. Measures must be taken to ensure that ventilators, oxygen supply, and hospital wards are not disrupted," he said.

He added that the number of COVID cases has increased from 65 to 80, though the situation is not yet severe.

"Children with symptoms like cold, cough, or fever should not be sent to school. Elderly people and those suffering from various illnesses must wear masks. Vaccines should be stockpiled as a precautionary measure," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah clarified that mask-wearing has not been made mandatory for everyone, but elderly and high-risk individuals have been specifically advised to wear masks.

He also noted that the central government has not issued any instructions to conduct screenings at airports, but precautionary steps will be taken.

Talking about Jawaharlal Nehru, Siddaramaiah said the leader was the architect of modern India.

"Nehru made sincere efforts to eradicate poverty in the country. He introduced a mixed economy, laid the foundation for the 'Green Revolution', and worked with commitment towards cooperative movements and decentralisation. During his 17-year tenure as Prime Minister, he established several dams, public sector industries, and educational institutions," the CM said.

"If the country has achieved economic strength and food self-sufficiency today, it is because of the foundation laid by Nehru. Every Indian must remember him with respect. Without the groundwork laid by Nehru, modern India would not have been possible. If India ranks fifth in the global economy today, it is because of Nehru's vision," he said.

