COVID-19: Ensure all kinds of oxygen infrastructure is functional, Mandaviya directs 5 States, 1 UT

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday advised five States and one Union Territory to ensure that all kinds of oxygen infrastructure is functional and operational, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Union Health Minister met health ministers, officials from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Maharashtra at 3:30 pm today to discuss COVID-situation in these states.

Official sources told ANI, "During the meeting with health ministers of 5 States and one Union Territory, the Union Health Minister advised them to ensure that all kinds of Oxygen infrastructure is checked so that it is in a functional, operational state."

This meeting holds importance as India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).

About 1,552 patients infected with Omicron have recovered.

The Ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 7,23,619 which accounts for 2.03 per cent of the country's total number of cases. The weekly positivity rate currently is at 7.29 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stands at 13.29 per cent.

Total cases of COVID-19 in the country have risen to 35,528,004, the health ministry said today morning. As many as 46,569 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients now stands at 3,45,00,172. The recovery rate is at 96.62 per cent.

The country also reported 146 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,936. India conducted 13,52,717 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has conducted 69,15,75,352 tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

India has administered a total of 151.94 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive."1,51,94,05,951 people have been vaccinated in the country so far," the ministry said.

With the administration of 29,60,975 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, 1,51,94,05,951 people have been vaccinated in the country so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

