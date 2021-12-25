COVID-19: Kerala's Omicron tally climbs to 38 with 1 new case

With one new case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in Kerala on Saturday, the total cases in the state climbed to 38, said state Health Minister Veena George.

"51-year-old from Kannur district has been confirmed omicron. He was on the contact list of a COVID-19 patient and tested positive for omicron in genome surveillance. His father is in his contact list," said George.

She further said that one Omicron patient has been discharged in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, the state logged 2,404 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state stand at 24,501.

The state detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive.

Over 350 cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

