COVID-19: Mizoram registers 1,883 new recoveries

With 10,802 active COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the state registered 634 deaths so far informed, the state Department of Information and Public Relation on Sunday.

With 1,883 new recoveries, the state lodged a total of 1,81,931 recoveries and the recovery improved to 94.08 per cent.

As many as 1,93,367 COVID cases have been reported in the state. The COVID bulletin reads a new death in the past 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

