COVID-19 now part of our lives: Karnataka Health Minister

Bengaluru, May 24 In response to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that while there is a slight uptick in cases in the state and in Bengaluru, there is no cause for concern.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Saturday, Minister Rao said, “There is nothing to be alarmed about. It’s a very normal situation. There has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. So far this year, we have reported 35 cases, with a slight rise over the last 15 days.”

He added that the state’s Technical Advisory Committee had met recently to discuss the situation. “We have issued an advisory stating that those with severe respiratory illnesses, especially those in hospitals, should get tested for COVID-19.”

He further advised, “People who are on immunosuppressant drugs for various conditions, those with low immunity, pregnant women, and children should be a bit more cautious when visiting crowded places. Preferably, wear a mask in crowded areas. It not only helps in preventing COVID-19 but also other viral and bacterial infections. However, wearing masks is not compulsory. There are no travel bans or movement restrictions within the city or state,” he clarified.

Minister Rao reiterated that normal life can continue without fear. “Everything is normal, work, life, and routine activities. So far, 257 cases have been reported across the country, and importantly, none of them have shown serious symptoms. Only mild symptoms have been detected, so there is no need to panic. My appeal to the public is that COVID-19 is now endemic. The coronavirus has become part of our system, just like any other virus. At any given time, someone may have COVID-19. The real concern is whether a new or severe variant emerges,” he added.

The minister said that COVID-19 tests are mandatory only for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

“Otherwise, standard guidelines apply: keep your hands clean, maintain hygiene. These measures are beneficial not just for COVID-19 but for preventing many other diseases as well.”

The Karnataka Health Department on Friday issued an advisory and said that a gradual increase is seen in terms of the spread of COVID-19 in Bengaluru in the last 20 days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor