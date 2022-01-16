COVID-19: Rajasthan roads deserted on Sunday as state imposes curfew

Roads were deserted in Rajasthan on Sunday as the state government imposed a Sunday curfew amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the state order, the curfew begins from 11 pm on Saturday night and continues till 5 am on Monday morning.

Following the curfew order, the roads were seen deserted from 8 o'clock on Saturday night. However, milk, fruits and vegetable shops were allowed to open on Sunday. The police had also conducted route marches in many areas on Saturday asking people to stay at home during curfew hours.

The Rajasthan Police made special arrangements for the weekend curfew on Sunday. "More than 500 policemen have been deployed throughout the day. Three to four checkpoints have been made by each police station", stated the police.

"Police have intensified patrolling, raised barricades in Jodhpur to check violations of weekend curfew in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Strict action is being taken in case of non-emergency movement in the middle of weekend curfew", said Sunil Charan, Police Officer, Khanda Falsa Police station.

"Those leaving home without work are being stopped at these checkpoints. Action is being taken against those who are roaming unnecessarily. They are being fined", added the police officer. "The people who are out on road despite the curfew have to provide valid documents to sustain their movements", said Sunil Charan.

Three to four points were made in the police station area, where ASI rank officers and jawans have been stationed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor