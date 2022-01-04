COVID-19 spreading faster, people need to be cautious: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that COVID-19 is spreading faster and people need to be cautious.

He also informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms.

"Today Arvind Kejriwal has been found positive. Symptoms are mild. He is in isolation right now and he has appealed to people who have come in contact with him to must go for tests," Jain told ANI.

"All the protocols are being followed and he is put in isolation with great care. COVID-19 is spreading faster and people need to be cautious. If people wear masks always then they can save themselves," he added.

On being asked about the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the minister said, " We will let you know about the decisions that would be taken in the meeting".

On rising Omicron cases in the national capital, he said, "yesterday I told that 84 per cent of Delhi's total COVID-19 cases in the last two days were of the Omicron variant of coronavirus".

Earlier on Monday, Jain said, "84 per cent of the COVID19 cases reported in Delhi in the past 2 days were of the Omicron variant. Delhi's expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 per cent. Currently, 202 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals".

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The city reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, Delhi's health department bulletin informed on Monday.

The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,58,220.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100.

( With inputs from ANI )

