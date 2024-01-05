COVID-19 Update: India Records 761 New Cases, 12 Deaths

India reported 761 new Covid-19 infections and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload decreased from 4,423 to 4,334. Kerala recorded five deaths, Karnataka four, Maharashtra two, and Uttar Pradesh one, pushing the total death toll to 5,33,385. In the same period, 838 people recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 4.44 crore (4,44,78,885), with a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The fatality rate stands at 1.18%. India has recorded a total of 4.50 crore (4,50,16,604) cases since the Covid-19 outbreak in January 2020.

On Thursday, India reported 760 new cases and two deaths, following 602 fresh infections and five deaths the previous day. The recent increase is attributed to the emergence of the coronavirus JN.1 sub-variant and colder weather conditions. Official sources reported 511 cases of JN.1 infections, with the highest recorded in Karnataka (199), followed by Kerala (148), Goa (47), Gujarat (36), Maharashtra (32), Tamil Nadu (26), Delhi (15), Rajasthan (4), Telangana (2), and one each from Odisha and Haryana.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" due to its rapid spread but indicates a "low" global public health risk. Previously part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, JN.1 was classified as a variant of interest.

The Centre has urged states and Union territories to remain vigilant amid the rise in Covid-19 cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant. States are instructed to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities.