Covid-19 Update: Karnataka Reports 229 Fresh Cases in Last 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka has reported 229 new COVID-19 infections, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, ANI reported. Fortunately, there were no fatalities during the same period. The total number of cases in the state has now reached 4,090,507. Additionally, 62 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,049,135.

The positivity rate for the same period stood at 6.49 per cent. The number of active cases currently stands at 1,000. A total of 3,527 samples were tested for coronavirus, including 2,972 RTPCR tests and 555 RAT tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours.

In response to a surge in COVID cases in December, the Karnataka government established a cabinet sub-committee to address and monitor the situation. The committee comprises Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and cabinet ministers Sharan Prakash Patil, HC Mahadevappa, and MC Sudhakar.