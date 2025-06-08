COVID-19 Update: Maharashtra Reports 86 New Cases as Infections Rise Across India

The active cases count of Covid-19 cases can be seen at surge in many state of India. According to the latest data from the health department, new Covid patients have been reported in other states including Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. As of now there are 102 active corona patients in Haryana. A day ago, this number was 87. The maximum number of patients has been found in Gurugram district.

As per the Maharashtra health department 86 corona patients have been found in Maharashtra today. Currently, there are 595 active Covid patients in the state, while 749 corona patients have completely recovered after treatment. 183 corona patients have also been reported in Gujarat. The number of active patients there has increased to 822. Out of these, 793 patients are in home isolation, while 29 patients are being treated in hospitals. The good news is that 78 patients have recovered.

While 3 new corona patients have been found in Uttarakhand. The number of active patients in the state is currently 9. 17 patients have returned home after treatment. The total number of corona patients is 27, including 7 migrant patients who have completely recovered. There are currently 622 active corona patients in West Bengal. 26 corona patients have been found in the last 24 hours. 88 patients have recovered and returned home. There has been no death due to corona in the state so far.

Also Read: COVID-19 Delta Variant May Trigger More Silent Heart Attacks? Here's What IIT Indore Report Says

Meanwhile, this is the Omicron variant of corona. Although it is spreading rapidly, it does not cause serious illness. Therefore, there is no reason for people to panic. Dr. Sian Mishra appealed to wear masks, stay in isolation for 5 days and take other precautions. 2 patients died due to Covid in Karnataka on Saturday. Due to which the number of deaths due to corona in the state this year has reached 9. A 46-year-old man from Bangalore and a 78-year-old man from Belgaum who were admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems. Both of them were infected with corona. 57 new corona patients were found in the state on Saturday. Therefore, the total number of infected people in 2025 has reached 894 so far.