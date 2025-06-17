COVID-19 Update: Mumbai Cases Drop Sharply; India’s Active Tally Drops By 428

The number of Covid-19-related deaths reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has increased to six since May and 108 since January 2025. The person who passed away, according to the most recent COVID-19 report by MoHFW, was a 44-year-old woman with chronic liver cirrhosis. There have been 29 COVID-related deaths in the state so far. According to health experts, only those with serious comorbidities have passed away since the increase began in May, which is a small amount considering the size of the state's population.

On June 16, the state reported 34 cases, out of which 12 were reported in Mumbai. Throughout this month, the city had been reporting more than 20 to 30 instances per day, hence this is a huge decrease.

Additional cases were reported from the following municipalities: Amravati Municipal Corporation reported 1 case, Navi Mumbai reported 1, Thane reported 1, Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 1, Satara reported 1, Sangli Municipal Corporation reported 1, Pune Municipal Corporation reported 7, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation reported 7, and Nagpur reported 1. Health experts stated that all of the people who were identified had moderate symptoms. A 35-year-old cardiac patient died on June 13 at a city private hospital before the recent events.

The number of COVID-19 patients in India has decreased by 428. This year, 14,772 have been cured, and 109 have died. Here is a state-by-state update: