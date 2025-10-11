Covid deaths: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hands over Rs 1 crore each as ex-gratia to kin of 11 govt employees

New Delhi, Oct 11 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 11 government employees who lost their lives while performing their duties during the pandemic.

The Chief Minister said this was not merely financial assistance, but a heartfelt expression of deep gratitude and humble tribute to their service.

“The courage and selfless service of these brave individuals will forever remain etched in our hearts, inspiring future generations with lessons of duty, compassion, and devotion,” she said.

Speaking at a low-key ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister remarked that no government can ever truly compensate for the loss of a human life. Still, it is the government’s moral duty to provide every possible support to such families.

She said it was a matter of pride for the Delhi government that the families of these dedicated personnel who served with utmost commitment during the pandemic have now received their due with dignity.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the Delhi government has always upheld the principle of ‘People First’ at the core of its governance model.

She further assured that the government would continue to stand by these families through financial assistance and address their other needs and concerns. Delhi Minister of Social Welfare Ravindra Indraj Singh was also present on the occasion.

The deceased employees, whose families received the ex gratia cheques, include V. Nangthanlian (Department of Trade and Taxes), Raj Bala Garg (GTB Hospital), Babita (CBPACS), Rohan Joshi (MCD), Dr Ravinder Kumar Goel (DGHS), Aniyamma Reji (MAMC), Biswajit Das (DTC), Rajesh Kumar (Department of Education), Dr Naveen Ram (BSF), Dr Vijay Singh Rajan (BSF), and Arun Sood (DHS).

The Chief Minister said that the dedication and spirit of service shown by these personnel would forever be remembered as one of the most shining chapters in Delhi’s history.

Rekha Gupta said that Covid-19 was not merely a public health crisis for the world but also a personal tragedy for millions of families.

“Today, we pay tribute to all those who lost their lives during the pandemic. This assistance is not compensation, but a symbol of the Delhi Government’s empathy and solidarity,” she said.

The Chief Minister recalled that when the nation was gripped by fear and uncertainty during the pandemic, government doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, teachers, and other frontline employees risked their lives in the service of the people.

“These brave men and women not only fulfilled their duties but also set an extraordinary example of humanity and devotion,” she added.

