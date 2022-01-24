Covid Omicron Variant: New variant of Omicron found in India

While the omicron variant of the corona is creating havoc around the world, another variant of the virus has been detected. This new variant of Omicron has been named as BA-2. This sub variant of Omicron BA-2 has been found in 16 patients in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It also includes 4 small children. Currently 530 samples have been sent for testing across the country. Cases of this new variant have also been reported in the UK, Australia and Denmark. This new variant spreads as fast as the omicron. In such a scenario, controlling the infection is going to be a big challenge. Of concern is that the test kits required to identify this new variant are not widely available. That is why it is called 'Stealth'. Britain, Sweden and Singapore each sent more than 100 samples for testing.

It is not yet clear where the first case of this new variant was found. According to the British Health Protection Agency, the “stealth Omicron” was found in the UK on 6 December 2021. It's 426 cases have been confirmed. This variant spreads faster than other variants. In the UK, this variant has been placed in the Under Investigation category.

The symptoms of this new variant BA-2 are similar to those of omicron. BA-2 has been found in the genetic source for omicron. Therefore, this variant can be identified only by genetic sequencing. Data from all countries have been collected under the 'Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza' since November 17 last year to identify this variant. So far, about 40 countries, including India, have sent their data.