Covid scam: Will not spare those who minted money, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 7 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that the state government will not spare those who have minted money in the alleged Covid scam case.

The state government has formed a commission which is headed by High Court Justice John Michael D’Cunha to probe the alleged case. The commission has former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and then Health Ministers B. Sriramulu and K. Sudhakar guilty of Covid management-related irregularities.

On Saturday, the cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar met at Vidhana Soudha to review the recommendations of Justice Cunha’s commission and the actions to be taken.

“Officials are conducting an investigation based on the recommendations of Justice Michael Cunha’s committee on Covid management-related irregularities. Those who embezzled Covid funds will not be spared. Our government has received Justice John Michael Cunha's report on Covid-period corruption. We are reviewing the report and have instructed officials to take action within the legal framework as per the committee's recommendations. Investigations will also be conducted against department officials, and criminal cases may be filed against some, as suggested in the report,” said Shivakumar.

He added that the government does not accept the report that stated there were no faults in the Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy during the Covid pandemic.

“We demand a fresh investigation into this incident. Both I and CM Siddaramaiah visited the hospital and witnessed the situation where 36 people died, yet the then-minister claimed only three deaths. I personally visited the families of the deceased,” he said.

Referring to Covid testing irregularities, he said, “In Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, 84 lakh RT-PCR tests were reportedly conducted, with bills amounting to Rs 502 crore, out of which Rs 400 crore has been paid. If 84 lakh tests were conducted, it would mean two tests per household in Bengaluru.”

He added that in Kidwai Hospital alone, 24 lakh tests were reportedly conducted, generating a bill of Rs 146 crore, despite not having the technical capacity or ICMR approval.

“Conducting so many tests at a single location raises questions about logistics and crowding. We will review the entire process and decisions taken beyond the legal framework,” he added.

He said that a committee of retired officials would be formed to guide the investigation. “We don’t want to unnecessarily harass anyone, so this committee will help ensure fairness,” he clarified.

Reacting to the former health minister's claim of political conspiracy, he remarked, “There’s a saying: When a pumpkin thief is accused, they check their shoulder. I haven’t spoken about him, so why is he responding? The report mentions officials, politicians, private hospitals, and laboratories involved in corruption under Section 71 and Section 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

When asked about filing FIRs, he said, “Officials are handling the investigation and will take necessary action. We will not interfere in this. In the assembly, we accused the BJP government of making money off dead bodies. People are furious about this. Those who misused Covid funds will not be spared,” Shivakumar reiterated.

He added that officials are also investigating PPE kit and equipment procurement while notices have been issued to some individuals.

Regarding the alleged embezzlement in PPE kits and equipment procurement, he said, “Officials are handling the process. Notices have been issued to some individuals, and we are supervising this process.”

