Covid Sub-Variant JN.1 Cases Surge to 109 in India

Forty additional cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been reported, bringing the nationwide total to 109 as of December 26, according to official sources on Wednesday. Among these, Gujarat recorded 36 cases, Karnataka 34, Goa 14, Maharashtra 9, Kerala 6, and Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu each reported 4 cases, while Telangana had 2 cases. The majority of patients are presently under home isolation, as indicated by the sources.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said last week that the new variant was being closely investigated but he stressed on the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems. Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness, officials have said.

Hospitalization rates remain stable, and COVID-19 is often incidental in cases admitted for other medical conditions, according to officials. Last week, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant communicated to states and Union territories, emphasizing the need for essential public health measures and highlighting critical COVID-19 control strategies during the ongoing festive season. States have been encouraged to enforce compliance with the operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19, as outlined by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India registered a daily increase of 529 COVID-19 cases, with the active case count reaching 4,093, as per the health ministry's report on Wednesday. Over the past 24 hours, three new fatalities were recorded, including two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat, according to the 8 am update from the ministry. The JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant, originating in Luxembourg in August 2023, is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.