Covid testing, vaccination campaign to be expedited in state: Uttarakhand Health Minister

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 : In view of the increasing Covid-19 infections in many states of the country, the scope of testing and vaccination will be increased in Uttarakhand, State Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said on Monday.

For this, instructions have been given to the departmental officers.

In view of the Char Dham Yatra, the Covid guidelines issued from time to time by the Government of India and the State Government will be strictly implemented in the state.

In order to provide better health facilities to the pilgrims coming for the Char Dham Yatra, the departmental officers have been instructed to fix all the arrangements, along with that the deployment of doctors and paramedical staff on the yatra routes should be ensured before April 15.

State's Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today took a review meeting of the Health Department in the office room located in the Vidhansabha.

Dr Rawat said, "The figures of corona infection are increasing rapidly in many states of the country, in view of which the Covid testing and vaccination campaign will be expedited in the state. Along with this, the Covid guidelines issued from time to time by the Government of India and the State Government will be strictly implemented in the state."

"If necessary, vaccination camps will be set up at public places including bus stand, railway station and airport, so that no one gets caught in the grip of corona infection," he added.

Dr Rawat further said, "The Char Dham Yatra is also going to start in the state from April 22, in which lakhs of pilgrims from all over the country will participate. Necessary instructions have been given to the departmental officers to provide health facilities to the pilgrims on the Char Dham Yatra routes."

In the meeting, the Director General of Health was instructed to inspect all the medical units and temporary medical relief points on the Char Dham Yatra routes and take stock of the arrangements.

Apart from this, he was instructed to ensure the deployment of specialist doctors, doctors and paramedical staff for the Char Dham Yatra before April 15.

In the wake of rising COVID cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to the increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.

The Minister said that there is a need to remain vigilant.

"We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisations," Mandaviya said.

The COVID cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3.

India's daily positivity rate today was 6.12 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.45 per cent.

A total of 1,800 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 4,41,75,135.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 20,219.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor