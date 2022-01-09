COVID vaccination certificate will not have PM Modi's photo in 5 poll-bound states

The Union Health Ministry has applied filters to CoWIN software to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo does not appear on vaccination certificates in the five poll-bound states to comply with the model code of conduct, sources said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes to be held on March 10.

Model Code of Conduct has been applied with the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of India.

In March last year, Union Health Ministry had taken a similar initiative during the elections held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as suggested by the Election Commission following complaints raised by some political parties.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor