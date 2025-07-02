COVID Vaccine Has No Connection With Surge in Sudden Deaths Among Adults; Says ICMR Delhi and AIIMS Study

Post covid wave Heart Attacks are becoming common cause of death specially among the young people. Many cases of death due to heart attacks while walking on the road, exercising, playing in the field, or working in the office have been registered. Claims are being made that the vaccine given to prevent corona is responsible for the sudden increase in the rate of heart attacks. Against this backdrop, important information has come to light from a research conducted by ICMR and AIIMS. The research says that the vaccine given to prevent the spread of corona has no connection with the increase in the rate of heart attacks and deaths after the corona epidemic.

The Union Health Ministry has also clarified that there is no connection between the increased rate of heart attacks among young people and the corona vaccination. The central government has also clarified that the research conducted by ICMR has not shown any connection between the corona vaccine and heart disease. A study is currently underway by Delhi AIIMS in this regard. Through this, the reason behind the increase in unnecessary deaths among young people is being found. According to the information revealed so far from this research, heart attack is the most common cause of these deaths. Apart from this, genetic factors and old diseases are also causing deaths. The research has also shown that there has been no significant change in the rate of premature deaths in the last few years.

Also, there is no direct link between the corona vaccine and premature deaths. It has also been revealed that the cause of most of the deaths is the changed lifestyle, genetic factors and pre-existing diseases. The research also says that the corona vaccine is completely safe, and therefore people's lives have been saved.

Meanwhile, this research has come to light while the cases of death of young people due to heart attacks have been continuously coming to light across the country for the last few days. Now ICMR and NCDC are studying to find out the reasons behind this. For now, this research has said that the changed lifestyle and pre-existing diseases are the causes of death.