Cow cruelty horror: K'taka BJP team visits owner, plans to launch statewide protest

Bengaluru, Jan 14 A BJP delegation headed by the party’s Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Tuesday met the owner of the three cows whose udders were slashed by a man in Chamarajpet recently and also visited the site of the crime.

After the arrest of one man for the heinous crime, the BJP has announced statewide protests on the issue.

The BJP is claiming that it was not possible for one man to commit the crime and is demanding a proper investigation into the horrifying incident.

In view of the Makara Sankranti festival, the team also conducted a ‘Gau Puja (cow worship).’

The BJP state team visited the house of the owner of the injured cows near the Dundumariamma Temple in Cottonpet police station limits. During the visit, the team offered moral support to the cow owner.

The delegation included BJP MP P.C. Mohan, MLC N. Ravikumar, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, former IPS officer and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao, along with key party members and local leaders.

The Opposition leader R. Ashoka declared that such incidents will not intimidate Hindus.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have personally seen the plight of the cows after their udders were slashed and their blood spilt in Chamarajpet. This is not the act of a single individual; several people are involved in this crime. The police should have conducted a thorough investigation.”

“This act was committed during a significant time when the Sankranti festival and the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj are underway,” he said.

“Additionally, Congress workers reportedly pressured the cow owner, Karna, to hand over the cows to them,” Ashoka alleged.

The BJP has provided Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the cow owner.

"Hindus are not in a position to bow down. The Congress has double standards. They offered to gift three new cows to the owner on one hand while their own people slaughter them. I now have doubts about both the police and the government," he said.

“The accused was found carrying a blade in his pocket, and the police claimed he was mentally unstable. How could such a person work in a factory for ten years? How did he arrive at the location at 3-4 a.m.?” questioned Ashoka.

"They couldn’t attack cow owner Karna directly, so they attacked his cows as a warning. Yet, CM Siddaramaiah has not spoken a word in condemnation. If something had happened to Muslims, he would have immediately responded. However, we are not afraid of this vote-bank politics. This is a religious war, and the BJP will fight statewide against cow slaughter and attacks on Hindus," he said.

Ashoka expressed anger over the lack of proper investigation, comparing it to a past incident where MLC C.T. Ravi was arrested and kept in a sugarcane field. "In this case, the accused was directly presented before the court without being taken into police custody for investigation. This has stalled the inquiry," he criticised.

He also urged CM Siddaramaiah to ensure justice for the cows, which provide milk, stating, "Do not betray Gau mata."

Speaking to the media, Vijayendra stated, “Hindus from the state and the country have expressed shock over the incident. Such an incident never took place in the history of Karnataka. India is a land where we worship the cow and it is regarded as holy and this tragedy has sent shock waves across the country.”

The BJP delegation visited the house of the owner of cows and BJP MP P.C. Mohan has donated a cow to him to support his family, Vijayendra stated.

