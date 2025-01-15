Cow cruelty horror: K’taka Police to probe involvement of more people, says Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 15 Karnataka Congress government on Wednesday clarified that the police will investigate the involvement of more people in the horrific incident of slashing of udders of three cows in Bengaluru.

Addressing the media, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said in Bengaluru, “The police have arrested one person in connection with the case. The legal action is being taken against him. If the investigation needs to be done from the angle of involvement of more persons, the police will investigate as demanded by the opposition. If there is an involvement of more people behind the act or the man was instructed to carry out this crime, the probe will reveal everything,” he stated.

“Once it is revealed in the probe that the accused has been forced or provoked, the action will be taken against them as well,” he assured.

When asked about the charges by the BJP leaders that the Congress leaders are involved in the case, he stated, “I can’t give answers to statements made by the BJP leaders based on their whims and fancies. Which Congress leaders have supported this act? Now I will allege that the BJP has supported the act, will it be correct? If politics is carried on everything, the people will observe it.”

Meanwhile, an act of cruelty towards a calf came to light in Hubballi on Wednesday. A seven-month-old calf was found with its stomach slit open in the Banagari Layout area of Hubballi. The calf belonged to a man named Sharanappa Barakeri. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ashok Nagar Police Station in Hubballi. According to veterinarians, the injuries suggest that the calf may have been attacked by an animal. However, the incident reported close on the heels of the case of slashing of udders has created tension in the region.

The BJP is staging a protest on Wednesday in Bengaluru condemning the incident of slashing of udders of three cows.

Karnataka Police on Monday nabbed one person, which took a communal turn and created tension in the city.

The BJP and the owner of the cows slammed the Karnataka government over the development and cried 'foul play' over the handling of the case.

The shocking incident was reported from the Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru in the early hours of January 12 and led to tension in the communally-sensitive region.

An FIR was registered under the Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Sheikh Nasru, aged 30 years from the Champaran District of Bihar, was arrested and police claimed that the heinous act was committed in an inebriated state.

A BJP leader and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao alleged that incidents of cows being slaughtered in the city are a conspiracy and an atrocity aimed at driving out Hindus of the locality to seize land.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor