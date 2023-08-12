Cow smuggler nabbed after gunfight in Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 12 The police in Haryana have nabbed a member of a gang of cow smugglers after an encounter near Mahu village at Ferozepur Jhirka in the early hours of Saturday in Nuh, the police said.

A police officer said that the gang hailed from Utawar village in Palwal district.

According to the police, on a tip-off on Friday night, a police team led by DSP Satish Vats intercepted a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway carrying 21 cows.

The accused persons allegedly opened fire at the police, and one of the accused, Taufiq, was shot in the knee and rushed to Nalhad Medical College in Nuh after the police retaliated, while his accomplice fled.

The police said Taufiq would be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital. A truck has also been seized.

"We are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused. One of the accused was injured in cross-firing," a senior police officer said.

