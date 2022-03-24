Cow tortured to death in UP for fun, shocking images go viral!



In an extremely brutal incident, shocking images of a cow being brutally killed as gone viral on social media. The images were posted by a twitter user in which a man can be seen trying to choke a fully grown cow. The user has tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police in the tweet. The incident has sparked a huge controversy in Uttar Pradesh with many netizens expressing their displeasure over the incident. Cow slaughter and killing has been a controversial topic in UP. Yesterday, four persons were arrested and two first information reports (FIRs) lodged in connection with the row over alleged illegal cow slaughter and ferrying of cattle in a Mathura village.

Previous Tweet got Deleted 🤦🏻‍♂️



Please find out this Guy From UP and DM for any lead @UPPViralCheck



I request you to RE Tweet This We have to find him by hook or by @Uppolicepic.twitter.com/SEkHaJQVDq — Homi Devang Kapoor (@Homidevang31) March 23, 2022

The incident came to light after a video of a Muslim driver being thrashed by locals went viral.Martand Prakash Singh, Superintendent of Police (City), Mathura, said prima facie no evidence of bovine was found in the pick-up van and that the injuries to the victim and two others were not serious. However, Mr. Singh said, had the police not reached on time, the victim could have been lynched. “There were hundreds of people on the streets,” he said. “The initial investigation revealed that the van belonged to one Rameshwar Valmiki of Goverdhan town who had the Gram Panchayat licence to dispose of the dead animals. The van was taking animal carcasses from Goverdhan town in Mathura to Sikandrarau in Hathras when it was stopped in Raal village of Mathura. We have taken custody of the carcasses and have sent samples to the lab,” he said. In the FIR lodged by Aamir, the victim said the vehicle was intercepted by cow vigilantes Vikas Sharma and Balram Thakur outside Raal village. “When I told them that we are carrying carcasses to dispose of them, they started beating us. Soon villagers also joined them and overturned the vehicle. My two associates ran away but I got caught and was mercilessly thrashed.” Apart from Vikas and Balram, Aamir has named 14 other persons in the FIR.

