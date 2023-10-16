Cow vigilante Monu Manesar gets bail in Nuh violence case

Gurugram, Oct 16 Haryana's Nuh district court on Monday granted bail to self-proclaimed cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar in a case related to the communal violence that broke out in the state on July 31.

The bail was granted by the court of Amit Kumar Verma, judicial magistrate first class of Nuh.

"Monu Manesar got bail and furnished Rs 1 lakh surety bond," his counsel said.

Manesar (30), who is also accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case in Rajasthan and an attempt to murder case at Gurugram's Pataudi, will stay in jail pending bails in both cases.

Manesar was arrested by the Nuh police on September 12 and was taken on transit remand by the Rajasthan police on the same day in the Nasir-Junaid murder case. He was brought back by Haryana police on transit remand on October 7 and is currently lodged in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail.

Communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district broke out on July 31 and extended to Gurugram, Sohna, and other districts of the state, which continued for days. At least six people were killed, while 200 others were injured in the violence.

--IANS

