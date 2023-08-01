Cow vigilante Monu Manesar in wanted list of Rajasthan police

Jaipur, Aug 1 Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the leader of a cow vigilante group in Mewat, who was supposed to attend the Brij Mandal Yatra in Haryana, is in the wanted list of Rajasthan's Bharatpur police in connection with the murders of alleged cow smugglers Nasir and Junaid.

Monu Manesar, who had released a video on social media calling for participation in the Brijmandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh, is accused of burning alive two youths named Nasir and Junaid.

He had released a video on social media claiming to have reached the Brij Shobha Yatra, organised by Matri Shakti Durgawahini on Monday in Nuh, Haryana, on behalf of Vishva Hindu Parishad.

A certain group of people was opposing Monu's supposed participation in the Shobha Yatra which led to a dispute during which the two sides started pelting stones at each other and set several vehicles on fire. Some people sustained injuries in the incident. Nuh violence has claimed lives of five people.

The Shobha Yatra had left from Nalhad Shiv Temple in Nuh towards Ferozepur-Jhirka and as the yatra reached near Tiranga Park, stone pelting and arson started between both sides. In the area around Hodal

Although there is no information about Monu Manesar's arrival in the procession, but since his call, the atmosphere in Nuh was tense.

Internet services have been suspended and Section 144 CrPC has been imposed by sealing the boundaries of Nuh district.

Additional forces have been called to control the situation.

Bharatpur police is on alert and special police on the borders of Mewat area is keeping a strict vigil, said Mridul Kachhawa, SP, Bharatpur.

