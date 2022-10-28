Cow's jaw blown away after chewing cracker

Kanpur, Oct 28 The lower jaw of a stray cow was blown to bits as she chewed a cracker bomb thrown in the garbage.

The incident took place in Kanpur's Kakadeo area but came to light only when some people posted photographs of the cow bleeding profusely from the mouth.

Animal activists searched for the severely injured cow and gave her first aid.

The police, when contacted, said that the matter had been brought to their notice and they were investigating the same.

