CP Radhakrishnan of NDA Sworn in as New Vice President of India (Watch Video)
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 12, 2025 10:36 IST2025-09-12T10:35:57+5:302025-09-12T10:36:06+5:30
President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan on Friday. Radhakrishnan, the 67-year-old National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating B Sudershan Reddy, the joint opposition INDIA bloc nominee, by 152 votes.
Delhi: Vice President-elect C.P. Radhakrishnan took the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/RhV8rUt61T— IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2025
Radhakrishnan bagged 452 votes against the Opposition INDIA bloc nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes, amid indications of cross-voting in favour of the victorious candidate.The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then-incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on 21 July. After the declaration of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan and hoped that the newly elected Vice President would reinforce India's constitutional values.Open in app