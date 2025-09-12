CP Radhakrishnan of NDA Sworn in as New Vice President of India (Watch Video)

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan on Friday. Radhakrishnan, the 67-year-old National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating B Sudershan Reddy, the joint opposition INDIA bloc nominee, by 152 votes.

Delhi: Vice President-elect C.P. Radhakrishnan took the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/RhV8rUt61T — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2025

Radhakrishnan bagged 452 votes against the Opposition INDIA bloc nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes, amid indications of cross-voting in favour of the victorious candidate.The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then-incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on 21 July. After the declaration of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan and hoped that the newly elected Vice President would reinforce India's constitutional values.