CPI again rakes up issue of Kerala ADGP Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 After a lull, the CPI, the second biggest constituent of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, on Thursday again raked up the "callous" attitude of the state government in not taking appropriate action against controversial Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M. R. Ajith Kumar, for holding secret meetings with two top RSS leaders.

The editorial in CPI party organ ‘Janayugom’, written by veteran former party legislator Prakash Babu, expressed his party’s displeasure as no one has a clue of why Ajith Kumar met the RSS leaders.

"We wish to know why he met the RSS leaders and the onus is on him to reveal the rationale of his meeting. The least he can do is to inform either the state police chief or the Home Department on what was the reason for the meeting, if not, he should be removed from his post," it said.

Later Babu, speaking to the media, reiterated the same stand, contending that what the top police official did doesn’t augur well as it is not in tune with the ideology of the Left government.

Ajith Kumar has been facing the heat for a while now ever since a spate of allegations were levelled against him by CPI-M-backed Independent legislator P. V. Anvar who first termed the ADGP a "notorious criminal, who has modelled himself on fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim". Then, he accused allegations Ajith Kumar and his relatives of having amassed huge wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income besides engaging in grave illegal activities.

The removal of Ajith Kumar also surfaced at the leader’s meeting of the ruling LDF and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came under pressure from the allies for shielding the top controversial police official. But Vijayan bought time by stating that a probe by the state police chief is currently on and once the report comes, appropriate action would be taken. The only action that took place was that DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb took a statement from Ajith Kumar early this month and after that, things appear to have gone quiet, forcing the CPI to raise the issue again.

Newly-appointed LDF convenor, and two-time CPI-M legislator T.P. Ramakrishnan, however, played down the comments by Babu and the CPI, saying that the need of the hour is to wait as a probe is currently going on.

