CPI chief Raja meets Nitish Kumar in Patna

Patna, Jan 8 With the seat sharing process underway in the INDIA bloc, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence here on Monday.

Raja, who came to Patna to attend an event, went to meet Nitish Kumar after it and the two leaders were together for half an hour.

After the meeting, Raja refused to interact with the media persons.

Sources have said that both the leaders discussed the current political situation of the country and also the seat sharing formula in Bihar.

In the last few months, the Left parties were getting close to Nitish Kumar. In November last year, they had organised a public rally in Patna’s Millar School Ground where Nitish Kumar was invited.

Recently, the Jyoti Basu Foundation invited Nitish Kumar in Kolkata on the death anniversary of former West Bengal Chief Minister on January 17. There is a buzz that Nitish Kumar may go to Kolkata for the event and give a message to his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee who had projected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as a prime ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc.

