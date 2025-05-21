CPI condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of senior Maoist leader in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 21 The Communist Party of India vehemently denounced the “ruthless killing” of a ‘senior Maoist leader’ alongside several Adivasis in Chhattisgarh.

“It is yet another instance of extrajudicial violence, carried out under the pretext of counterinsurgency measures. The repeated use of lethal force instead of lawful arrest raises serious concerns about the State’s commitment to democratic norms and the rule of law,” D. Raja, General Secretary, Communist Party of India and former Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

If intelligence agencies were aware of the leader’s whereabouts, why was a legal arrest not pursued? Why was constitutional due process so blatantly disregarded? he asked.

In a significant victory against left-wing extremism, security forces in Chhattisgarh successfully neutralised Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the General Secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The operation, conducted in the dense forests of Abujhmad, marks a historic milestone in the ongoing battle against Naxal insurgency.

“These killings not only point to a dangerous pattern of State violence but also expose the ongoing marginalisation of Adivasi communities in the region. Time and again, these communities are caught in the crossfire of a conflict they did not initiate, and are treated as collateral in operations marked by impunity,” D. Raja said.

CPI demands an independent judicial inquiry into this episode and the entire Operation Kagar. The people of Chhattisgarh -- and indeed the entire nation -- deserve transparency and accountability, he said.

“A democratic society cannot allow the State to become the judge, jury, and executioner. Justice must prevail, and the dignity of Adivasi lives must be protected. CPI urges all democratic and progressive voices to take a stand against this egregious violation of rights and to stand in solidarity with the people of Chhattisgarh,” the CPI leader stated in the statement.

After an intense exchange of gunfire, the forces successfully eliminated 27 Maoists, including Basavaraju. A substantial cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, carbines, and other arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site.

Preliminary inspections suggest that several other senior Maoist leaders were either killed or seriously injured during the operation.

Basavaraju, aged approximately 70, was a resident of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, said the police officials.

He held multiple key positions within the CPI (Maoist), serving as General Secretary, Chief of the Central Military Commission, Polit Bureau Member, and Central Committee Member. His leadership played a crucial role in orchestrating Maoist activities across various regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor